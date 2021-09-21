HAPI Market Cap Reaches $18.07 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $45.13 or 0.00103946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $2.70 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00133074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046134 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 400,470 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.