Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $0.84

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Fear has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00133074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

