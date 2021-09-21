Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Expands By 24.0%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

