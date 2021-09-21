Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

