Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 4,089 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $297.35 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

