ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $356,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $4,872,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.