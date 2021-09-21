Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 116.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $142.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

