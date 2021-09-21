Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,294.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.