Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $66,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $33,555,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 367,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $4,936,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

