Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.65% of Nevro worth $37,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.