eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 742,937 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of eBay worth $33,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 323,048 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

