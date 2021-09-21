Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

