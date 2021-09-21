Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

