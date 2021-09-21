Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

