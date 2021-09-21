Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

