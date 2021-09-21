Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 6,405 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

