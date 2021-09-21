Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $310.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

