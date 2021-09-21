Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

