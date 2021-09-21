Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE FCN opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

