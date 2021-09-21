Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 137,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.8% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 281.3% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.