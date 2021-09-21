Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,244 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

