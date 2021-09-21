Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,062 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

ACN opened at $332.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

