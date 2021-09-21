JustInvest LLC Acquires 20,509 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 578,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

