Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

