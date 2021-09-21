Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,767,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,371 shares of company stock worth $43,018,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

