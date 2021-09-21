JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marriott International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

