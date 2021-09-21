Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

