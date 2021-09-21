Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.