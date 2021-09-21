Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of IT opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $318.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

