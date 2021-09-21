Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $353.97 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.