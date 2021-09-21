Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

