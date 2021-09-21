20,897 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

