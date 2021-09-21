$1.36 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 672.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

