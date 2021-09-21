Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 14th

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £626.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.83. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

In other news, insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

