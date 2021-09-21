Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 14th

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £626.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.83. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83).
In other news, insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
