$0.33 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.