WEMIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.90 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $250.34 million and approximately $114.90 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00174926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00113666 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.70 or 0.07030017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.07 or 1.00142713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00796721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

