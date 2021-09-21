Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 35,917 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

