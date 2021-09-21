Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

