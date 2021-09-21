Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

