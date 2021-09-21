Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

NTAP opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

