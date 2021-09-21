BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BERI opened at GBX 86.42 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of £100.48 million and a PE ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.11.

In related news, insider Andrew Robson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Also, insider Adrian Brown bought 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,357.30 ($12,225.37).

