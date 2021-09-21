Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40 on November 3rd

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3995 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

