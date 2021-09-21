UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

ST opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

