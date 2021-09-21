Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $706.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $669.00 to $706.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $640.89 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,040 shares of company stock worth $197,482,454 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

