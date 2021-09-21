Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $529,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEX were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $214.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

