Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $34,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,392 shares of company stock worth $4,625,908. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

