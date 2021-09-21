Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,412 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

