Short Interest in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Increases By 39.4%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,620,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 57,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

NYSE DIDI opened at 7.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.18. DiDi Global has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.