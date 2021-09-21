Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of DSEEY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.