Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Expands By 41.0%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBAN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

